Meet the rising star of crypto-world, Mao Lal

Cryptocurrencies have created a whole new scene in the current digital market and on the internet as a whole. Mao started his journey in the year 2010, having expected the rise of crypto currency. He began his quest as an entrepreneur in the year 2003 with ‘Deutsches Edelmetallhaus’, trading precious metals like gold and silver.

In 2010, when Bitcoin was on the surge, Mao was really intrigued with the idea of digital currency and hence invested in it. His simple premonition and enthusiasm made him successful, and he has no plans to change it. He used his bitcoin investment to start a mining farm in Norway, which he has been running successfully for a few years now.

A desire for more artistic input over the product and business process is a compelling motivation for many self-made entrepreneurs, and it can help define and inspire them in the entrepreneurial world. “This is basically very simple, and it is also what most people are likely to drive silently the most: Success. Those who have achieved their first great success with their own hands and mind, have gone through all phases of entrepreneurship will know the overwhelming feeling that they have made it,” says Mao.

Mao lives by the words, “Life comes by experience, everything else is just existing.” Never letting anything put his guard down, being true to his principles and being goal- oriented always led him to be unique and consistent. According to him, working 99.9% harder than others is the only way to achieve success. In his field, knowledge and experience are the keys to the treasure of success.

They can be only gained through learning from your own as well as other’s mistakes. His experience and involvement in the industry since the beginning gives him an upper-hand from most of his competitors. Through his large network of experts in various fields, he tends to implement innovative ideas with potential and Bitsons Management GmbH, not just quickly but also efficiently.

Mao gets a rush out of solving problems in the conventional market and replacing it with newer technologies. Currently, he is the CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange Coinygram LTD and also owns and operates two other companies, ‘Deutsches Edelmetallhaus’ and ‘Bitson Management GmbH’.

Mao plans to extensively grow and continue working to keep up with the technological advancements in the society and the economy. According to him strategically planned outcomes are very important. All the business ideas and decisions that are foreseen and analysed will definitely return fruitful. He believes that achievemnet of goal is not only possible through baby steps, but sometimes require a big giant leap.

