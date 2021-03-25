Meet Famous Oberogo youngest Nigerian to win a talent hunt outside Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

Famous Oberogo, a young lad who have surpassed boundaries by putting the name of his motherland in gold and crystal imprints have emerged winner a keen contest with well over a thousand participants.

With records of Africans contesting in talent hunts in different English countries of world and never emerge winner; Famous took the bull by the horn when he won the biggest talent show in Europe and part of Latin America securing him cash prize and a recording deal.

18years old Famous gave his all during each performance and was eventually crowned the voice of greatness for Operación Triunfo talent hunt show.

Since winning, Famous have toured with different artiste in Europe and some part of Latin America and also seized the opportunity to take his music love beyond.

His new body of work title PAMELA is still currently buzzing across different music platform.

