Media Panache celebrates five years of impactful PR

Leading Nigerian Public Relations Agency, Media Panache is celebrating five years of operating as full-service communication and PR brand that provides innovative solutions for companies and individuals in Nigeria.

Starting out as a team of five individuals communicating via a Whatsapp group, Media Panache has grown to become a technology and digital-driven Public Relations agency with offices both in Lagos, Nigeria, and in the United States of America within the last five years. The Brand currently has a robust client base and has helped boost positive perception for at least fifty brands and celebrities.

Highlighting the progress so far, Timilehin Bello, CEO, and Founder, Media Panache said, “I must say I am very proud of our progress so far. It’s almost hard to reconcile where we are coming from with where we are now. I am most grateful to God for the impact we have made in Nigeria’s PR industry, the team members of Media Panache, past and present, for all the hard work they have put in over the years, and for our clients who trusted us to handle their projects at one point or the other. It’s been a tremendously impactful five years, and I look forward to what the next five years holds for us as a company.”

Since its launch in 2016, the Brand has handled several projects for top-tier businesses across various industries including; Bank of Industry, Symrise, MTN Foundation, Tetra Pak, Purebliss, Jobberman, Intelia amongst others. They have also handled PR for top celebrities and events including Yaw, Alibaba, Teju Babyface, Funlola Aofiyebi, Adekunle Gold, Korede Bello, 2face Live in Concert, Kizz Daniel Live in Concert, Future Live in Concert and Olamide Live in concert. In addition, Media Panache won the Young PR agency of the Year Award at the BrandCom Awards organized by the Brand Communicator Magazine in November 2020, and released a PR workbook, consequently contributing to the resource bank available to Nigeria’s PR space.

Through a combination of innovative solutions, creativity, and unparalleled communication services that enables clients to build a strong rapport between them and their audience, Media Panache aims to become the world’s leading tech and digital-driven Public and Social relations agency.

