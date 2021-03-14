Matriarch of Rewane family of Warri, Chief Florence Rewane, passes on at 90

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimitota Onoyume

Matriarch of the Rewane family of Warri, Chief Florence Elemi Rewane, has passed on. The Ejumotan of Warri Kingdom died in Lagos yesterday.

The oldest chief in Warri Kingdom, she was a member of the Itsekiri Leaders of Thought, ILoT.

Chairman of the apex Itsekiri forum, Chief Edward Ekpoko, told Sunday Vanguard in Warri that Rewane would have been 91 in April this year. Ekpoko disclosed that the deceased was the oldest chief in Warri in terms of year of conferment of title and age.

Mama was the proprietor of the popular Numa Clinic, Warri.

Ekpoko’s words: “Mama was a trained nurse and was proprietor of the popular Numa Clinic in Warri. It was where most people in Warri between 1960 and 1990 were delivered.”

“Mama was a great personality. I called her the Florence Nightingale of our time. We will miss her greatly.

“She was the oldest Itsekiri chief in terms of year of conferment and age. She would have been 91 in April this year. I was very close to Mama. She was the Ejumotan of Warri Kingdom, alias Ewokun.

“She was conferred her chieftaincy title by His Majesty Erejuwa II, the Olu of Warri, who passed on in 1986. Chief F.E Rewane served three Itsekiri monarchs before she passed on this morning (yesterday). She served His Majesty Erejuwa II, His Majesty Atuwase and His Majesty Ikenwoli .

“She served meritoriously in the civil service from the time of the defunct Midwestern Region.

“She was the matriarch of the Rewane family till her death. We will miss her greatly”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

