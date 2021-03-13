Breaking News
Matriarch of Rewane family ,Chief Florence Rewane passes on at 90

On 9:52 pm
Late chief Florence Rewane

 

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

 

WARRI: Matriarch of the Rewane family of Warri, Chief Florence Elemi Rewane has passed on. She died this morning  in Lagos state.

She was the oldest chief in Warri kingdom.  She was a member of the Itsekiri Leaders of Thought, LoT. 

Chairman of the apex Itsekiri forum, Chief Edward Ekpoko told the Vanguard in Warri, that Chief Rewane died at the age of 90 years, adding that she would have been 91 by April this year.  

 He said Chief Rewane was the oldest Chief in Warri kingdom in terms of year of conferment  of title  and age, adding that she was also a member of the Itsekiri Leaders of Thought.

 Chief Rewane was the Proprietor of the popular Numa clinic  in Warri, Delta state.

His words, : “ Mama was a trained Nurse and was Proprietor of  the popular Numa clinic in Warri. It was where most  people in Warri  between 1960 and 1990 were delivered. “

“Mama was a great personality. I called her the Florence Nightingale of  our time. We will miss her greatly. “

“She was the oldest Itsekiri Chief in terms of  year of conferment and in age. She would have been 91 by April this year. I was very close to Mama. She was the Ejumotan of Warri kingdom, alias Ewokun ,”

“She was conferred her chieftaincy title by His Majesty Erejuwa II, the Olu of Warri who passed on  in 1986.  Chief F.E Rewane served three Itsekiri monarchs before she passed on  this morning . She served His Majesty Erejuwa II, His Majesty Atuwase and His Majesty Ikenwoli .”  

“She served meritoriously   in the civil service from the time of the defunct Midwestern region “ 

“ She was the matriarch of the Rewane family till her death. We will miss her greatly “.

