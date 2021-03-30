Masari inaugurates 21-man committee on Katsina market inferno

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State, on Monday, inaugurated a 21-man committee to investigate the fire incident that destroyed Katsina Central Market on March 22.

The committee, headed by Commissioner of Works, Housing and Transport, Alhaji Tasiu Dandagoro, with Mohammed Sani as Secretary, has four weeks to submit its report.

The governor mandated the committee to investigate the causes of the fire incident, the extent of damages and those affected, and recommend measures to avert future occurrence.

“The state has never witnessed such devastation by fire, especially the one affecting markets,” Masari noted.

He said that the market serves people of the state and parts of Niger Republic.

In his response, the committee chairman appreciated the governor for the appointment and pledged that they would work hard to turn in the report on time.

Dandagoro prayed to Almighty Allah to avert such incident in the future.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other members of the committee are the Commissioner of Sports and Social Development, Alhaji Sani Danlami, that of Special Services, Alhaji Abdulkadir Zakka, and Special Adviser on markets,Also on the committee were representative of the state House of Assembly, Ministry of Justice, Police, Civil Defence, Department of State Security and State Emergency Management Agency.

The rest include representatives of Federal and State Fire Services, Correspondents Chapel of NUJ, traders association, Katsina Emirate Council, elders forum, women and religious groups.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: