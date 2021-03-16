Market women suspend Iyaloja in Oyo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

Council of Iyalojas(market women) in Ibadanland, from the 11 Local Government Councils in Ibadanland has suspended Chief (Mrs) Iswiat Abiola Ameringun, the Iyaloja-General of Ibadanland.

The council conveyed its decision at an emergency meeting held at the Trans Amusement Park, Bodija, Ibadan yesterday.

In a petition duly signed by the Iyalojas from the 11 local government councils in Ibadanland, the market women registered their displeasure over alleged unethical practices by their leader.

They claimed that she had allegedly been using her position to engage in various activities bringing disrepute to the exalted office of Iyaloja-General of Ibadanland.

“Amerigun for over a year now has been associating, holding several meetings with some groups whose interest is to cause disunity among traders, artisans, market men and women in Oyo State. She has on many occasions worked against the objectives and rules of our associations to satisfy her selfish interest.

“She has always been seen in the corridors of politicians and sociocultural groups for the purpose of enriching herself without minding the suffering of our associations.”

“Instead of working with the right authority to resolve the crisis rocking our associations in the state, she aligned with those working against the development of our market places and businesses.”

“After putting all variables into consideration, we cannot help but announce indefinite suspension of Chief (Mrs.) Isiwat Abiola Amerigun as the Iyaloja-General of Ibadanland with immediate effect from the date this petition is signed”.

“It is also important to let the congress and members of public aware that we have appointed Alhaja Saariat Olorunero as the Acting Iyaloja-General of Ibadanland. Her appointment is with immediate effect from the date this petition is signed,” the Council stated.

ALSO READ: NCAA suspends Azman Air flight operations

“We hereby which to inform the congress of Babalojas and Iyalojas, traders, artisans, market men and women, the Chairmen in the 11 Local Government Councils, Oyo state government and all other relevant authorities not to honour any request, document or decision made or presented on behalf of traders, artisans, market men and women in Ibadanland by the suspended Iyaloja-General,” the petitioners warned.

In a communique written at the end of the emergency meeting of the Congress of Babalojas and Iyalojas in Oyo State, Amerigun issue was ratified and a committee was set up to investigate the matter.

“That the Congress has set up a 5-member committee to investigate and submit back to the Congress its recommendation within four weeks from the date stated on the petition. Meanwhile, the Congress upheld the suspension of Chief Mrs Iswiat Abiola Amerigun, pending the outcome of the committee’s report”.

Attempts to contact Alhaja Ameringun were unsuccessful as her line did not connect.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: