Man unleashes dogs on police team in Lagos

***As two persons arrested for assaulting LASTMA officials

By Evelyn Usman

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Adeyemi Abayomi, alleged to have unleashed his dogs on a team of policemen who had gone to his apartment at 115 Itire road, Surulere, Tuesday, to invite him to the station.

One of them, a policewoman, Inspector Atim Umoh, who was bitten by the dogs, is still receiving treatment in the hospital.

Vanguard gathered that a woman identified as madam Nneka Regina who resides at Lagos street, Ebute Metta, lodged a complaint at the Surulere division that the suspect was illegally occupying her property. She further alleged a threat to her life by the suspect.

Two operatives, according to a spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, were sent to invite the suspect to the station, only to be confronted with the unexpected.

Vanguard gathered that when the suspect allegedly released his dogs, Inspector Umoh who initially attempted to run, stopped , apparently thinking the dog would not attack her. She was bitten in the leg.

A visibly angry Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, ordered the arrest of the suspect and the dogs.

While deliberating on the matter, Odumosu, pledged to defend policemen against attacks from individuals and groups, while discharging their legitimate duties.

The spokesman for the Command said: “ CP Hakeem Odumosu has ordered that the man be arrested and taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department for investigation and prosecution, while his dogs are picked up by the police Dog Section (K-9) for further action.

“He further ordered the police medical team of the command to monitor the treatment and health condition of the woman inspector who is recuperating”.

In a similar development, CP Hakeem Odumosu has ordered the arrest of two suspects: Lious Nwodi, and Ismaila Salisu, for allegedly assaulting two Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA officials identified as Ganiya Ajose and Adeyemi Lanre, Wednesday, at Ogunlana Street, Surulere.

The duo according to Adejobi, “disobeyed hand signals at the point and sped off but were forced to a halt when their Highlander SUV with plate number AAA 450 DD had a punctured tyre. They were accosted by the officials but the duo beat up the LASTMA Officials.

“The Commissioner of Police has directed that the duo be charged to court and they have been arraigned to Magistrate Court 2, Surulere for conspiracy, Assault on Public Servant and malicious damage, today,(yesterday).

“He, therefore, warned the general public to desist from attacking security and law enforcement agents while on duty as such is tantamount to a criminal offence which is punishable under the law, and the command will not overlook such ignominious act”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

