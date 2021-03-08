Man in court for allegedly receiving stolen phone

Kindly Share This Story:

A 36-year-old man, Ibrahim Mohammed, on Monday appeared before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court for allegedly receiving a stolen phone.

The Prosecutor, ASP Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan., 18, at about 6:30 p.m., at Adejohun Compound, Ilare, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendant received a Tecno Camon 15 Android mobile phone knowing it to be a stolen item and cash sum of N30,000.

He said that the offence contravened Section 427 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

READ ALSO:

The Magistrate, Mr A. A. Adebayo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adebayo said that the surety must swear to an affidavit of means and must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He also ordered that the address of the surety must be verified and must produce three recent passport photographs as part of the bail conditions.

The magistrate adjourned the case until March 29, for hearing.(NAN)

Kindly Share This Story: