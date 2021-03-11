Breaking News
Translate

Man in court for alleged N925,000 cocoa beans fraud

On 1:56 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Court okays female access to inheritance in Akwa IbomA 45-year-old man, Akinremi Idowu, on Thursday appeared in Magistrates’ Court in Modakeke, Osun for alleged N925,000 cocoa beans fraud.

The police charged Idowu, whose address was not given,  with fraud and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Onah Glory, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime between 2019 and 2020 in Alapata Area of Modakeke-Ife, Osun.

Glory alleged that the defendant obtained N925,000 from the complainant, Olanrewaju Omololu, with a promise to supply him some dried cocoa beans.

The prosecution alleged that the defendant converted the money to his person use.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 383, 390(9) and 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

READ ALSO: Customs seizes bags of contraband rice disguised as beans

The Defence Counsel, Mr Babatunde Akanbi, applied for bail for his client, in the most liberal term.

Magistrate A.K. Oyawale granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Oyawale held that that sureties who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, should swear to affidavit of means as part of the bail conditions.

He adjourned the case until April 1, for hearing.(NAN)

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!