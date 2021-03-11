Man in court for alleged N925,000 cocoa beans fraud

Kindly Share This Story:

A 45-year-old man, Akinremi Idowu, on Thursday appeared in Magistrates’ Court in Modakeke, Osun for alleged N925,000 cocoa beans fraud.

The police charged Idowu, whose address was not given, with fraud and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Onah Glory, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime between 2019 and 2020 in Alapata Area of Modakeke-Ife, Osun.

Glory alleged that the defendant obtained N925,000 from the complainant, Olanrewaju Omololu, with a promise to supply him some dried cocoa beans.

The prosecution alleged that the defendant converted the money to his person use.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 383, 390(9) and 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Babatunde Akanbi, applied for bail for his client, in the most liberal term.

Magistrate A.K. Oyawale granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Oyawale held that that sureties who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, should swear to affidavit of means as part of the bail conditions.

He adjourned the case until April 1, for hearing.(NAN)

