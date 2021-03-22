Breaking News
Man drowns in open water in Kano

A 25-year-old man, Anas Abdusalam, died on Sunday in open water at Garin Bature Village, Bichi Local Government Area.

This is contained in a statement issued by Alhaji Saminu Yusuf, the Public Relations Officer of the State Fire Service.

“We received a distress call from a police officer, Yahuza Muhammad, about the incident at about 2.05 p.m.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about to bring the corpse out of the water.

“Abdulsalam’s corpse was handed over to the representative of ward head of Gidan Bature Village, Sha’aibu Isma’il,’’ he said in the statement.

The PRO said the cause of the death was being investigated.

He advised parents to stop their wards from going to open water to swim.

