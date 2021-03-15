Breaking News
Man begs court to order ex-wife to leave his house

A 39-year-old man, Shafi’u Yahya on Monday begged a Shari’a court sitting in Rigasa, Kaduna State, to order his former wife, Aisha Muhammad to leave his house.

The petitioner, who resides in Rigasa area of Kaduna told the court that he divorced his wife according to Islamic laws.

In her defence, Mohammed said she will not move until she completes her iddah (waiting period), as expected of her.

”The house belongs to both of us. We built it together while married as husband and wife.

The Judge, Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta, adjourned the matter until April 1 for the petitioner to present his witnesses.

