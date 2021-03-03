Breaking News
Man bathes wife, son with acid in Edo — Police

The Police Command in Edo on Wednesday said it has arrested a middle-aged man for allegedly bathing his wife and four-year-old son with acid.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSP Princewill Osaigbovo, who confirmed the arrest to newsmen in Benin, however, refused to disclose his identity.

Osaigbovo said following petitions to the Edo Commissioner of Police, Mr Phillip Ogbadu, detectives swung into action and arrested him in his hideout at Ehor in Uhumwonde Local Government Area of the state,

He said that the suspect would be charged to court at the conclusion of the investigation.

