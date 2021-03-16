Man bags 3 months imprisonment for stealing hair booster cream, two sardines

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

For admitting to stealing hair booster cream, and oil, one Yusuf Kolawole, 30, was on Tuesday sentenced to three months imprisonment or community service.

He also admitted to stealing two tins of Titus fish at Justrite inside Osun Mall.

He was convicted by Magistrate Abayomi Ajala of Osogbo Magistrates’ Court having pleaded guilty to the one count of stealing levelled against him.

The charge sheet presented before the court by the Police prosecutor, Inspector Olayiwola Rasaq had alleged that Yusuf at about 7:15 pm on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Osun Mall, Osogbo stole two tins of Titus sardine, a hair booster cream and castor oil valued N2,630.

The offence, according to the charge sheet, is contrary to and punishable under section 390(9) of criminal code cap 34 Vol. Il laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

Rasaq also tendered statements of the complainant and the convict as exhibit before the court.

Defence counsel, Mr R. O. Olayiwola, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy on the convict, noting that he has shown remorse, adding that he is a first time offender.

In his judgement, Mr Ajala said, it is clear that the convict is covetous having stolen hair booster aside from the canned food.

He thereby sentenced him to six months in prison or clean the courtroom and the three toilets to the satisfaction of the registrar who is to supervise the exercise.

He also ordered that the stolen items should be released to the complainant after 30 days in case the convict decided to appeal the judgement.

Vanguard News Nigeria

