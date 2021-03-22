Man, 35, docked for alleged theft of N2m car

Kindly Share This Story:

A 35-year-old man, Baba Emmanuel, who allegedly stole a car valued at N2 million, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Emmanuel, who resides at Iju, Lagos, is facing a charge of stealing.

The Prosecutor, ASP Bisi Ogunleye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 30, 2020 at Oko-Oba, Agege, Lagos.

Ogunleye said that Emmanuel stole a Toyota Corolla car with registration number APP 647 GB belonging to the complainant, Mr Solomon Ejeh.

He said the defendant stole the car where it was parked by the complaint.

He said when it discovered that the defendant was behind the theft, the complainant reported the case to the police leading to his arrest.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Section 287 stipulates three years imprisonment for stealing.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Ejiro Kubeinje, granted the defendant N200,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Kubeinje said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and should show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until March 31, for hearing. (NAN)

