Man, 29, docked for alleged N170,000 fraud

A 29-year-old man, Sunday Abraham, on Tuesday appeared before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged N170, 000 fraud.

Abraham, whose address was not provided, is facing a three-count charge of forgery, fraud and breach of peace.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp. Bamikole Olasunkanmi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Feb. 4 at 5.00p.m. at Bawa Quarters in Ado-Ekiti.

Olasunkanmi said that the defendant collected the sum from the complainant, Mr Suluka Opeyemi, for a stolen Bajaj motorcycle.

He said that the defendant also forged documents of the motorcycle and convinced the complainant to buy it.

Olasunkanmi submitted that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to breach the peace by giving the stolen motorcycle to the complainant.

He said the offences contravened Sections 466, 419 and 249(d) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him to study the case file and assemble witnesses.

Defence counsel, Mr Sunday Balogun, urged the court to grant the defendant bail, promising that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abdulhamid Lawal, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Lawal adjourned the case until April 29 for mention.

