Making social media great again: Aide hints at new platform for Trump

People who miss former US president Donald Trump routinely weighing in on current events IN ALL CAPS and with trademark slams like “Sad!” on social media might soon be able to get direct access to his online opinions again, reports Fox News.

Jason Miller, a spokesperson for Trump’s 2020 campaign, told Fox News that the president is working to create his own social media service, which could be up and running in two to three months.

Trump was banned from multiple social media outlets – most notably Twitter, where he had been a prolific user – after he took a long time to denounced the January 6 mob attack on the US Capitol and because of his insistence on tweeting speculation that he was the true winner of the 2020 elections.

Trump never provided proof for his election theories. His attempts to reverse Joe Biden’s win were rejected by multiple courts.

Miller told Fox News on Sunday that the new platform would “completely redefine the game” and would have tens of millions of users.

Trump made more use of Twitter than any other modern US politician, often using the platform to announce major policy shifts or changes in key administration personnel.

Vanguard News Nigeria

