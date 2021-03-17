Kindly Share This Story:

…begins administration of Covid-19 vaccine next week

By Adeola Badru

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, yesterday, approved the upgrading of the Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, Oyo, into a full fledged university of education.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology in the state, Mr Olasunkanmi Olaleye, made the disclosure, while briefing Governor’s Office correspondents on the outcome of the state executive council meeting.

According to him, the school has all needed facilities to take off as a degree awarding higher institution of learning.

He, however, said all necessary procedures and protocols would be duly followed, while relevant agencies and stakeholders would also be consulted throughout the upgrading processes.

In another development, the state government said it has concluded plans to begin the administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine with a test on the suitability of the vaccine on the potential receiver before administration.

The government said the administration of the vaccine would be rolled out next week, barring any last minute change.

