Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Ojelu

ABUJA—MacArthur Foundation and some notable Civil Society Organisations have lauded the impact of radio programme in the fight against corruption.

Speaking at a forum in Abuja, Deputy Director MacArthur Foundation, Africa office, Dayo Olaide noted that anti-corruption radio programmes such as ‘Public Conscience’, produced by Progressive Impact Organisation for Community Development, PRIMORG, has significantly enhanced the consciousness of the citizens in the fight against corruption.

He pointed out the radio programme has afforded citizens the opportunity to be informed and also get feedback that can inform communication with the different agencies responsible for driving anti-corruption fight in Nigeria.

READ ALSO:

Olaide also noted that the use of media in the fight against corruption was key because more Nigerians can be reached through radio at the same time.

“The radio is able to reach millions of people; it enables the fight against corruption. Nothing can be more empowering than the type of work PRIMORG is doing and I think it is really rewarding to say that a lot of Nigerians, whether they are professionals or not, are able to call into radio town hall meetings, talk during Vox pop.”

Executive Director, PRIMORG, Okhiria Agbonsuremi also stated that ‘Public Conscience’ was created to prick the conscience of citizens and make government to take necessary democratic actions against corruption and also to reawaken citizens’ consciences through radio across many states of the country.

“We have been able to get at least 15 states cutting across five geo-political zones in Nigeria with the exemption of the North-East and we have created content that reaches over 10 million listeners weekly through the syndication of Public Conscience in many radio stations across Nigeria.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: