M-Net acquires ‘CBS, to air Oprah with Meghan and Harry March 8

M-Net announced today it would broadcast ‘CBS PRESENTS OPRAH WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY’ featuring Oprah Winfrey as she sits down with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for an intimate conversation. The interview will air on Monday, 8 March (8:30pm WAT) on the M-Net DStv channel 101.

Winfrey will speak with Meghan The Duchess of Sussex in a wide-ranging interview covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure. Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.

The special is produced by Harpo Productions. Executive producers are Terry Wood and Tara Montgomery, co- executive producer is Brian Piotrowicz. The special is internationally distributed by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

The two-hour primetime special is scheduled to air on Sunday, March 7 from 8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT on the CBS Television Network in the U.S.

