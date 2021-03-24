Lottery commission targets N1bn monthly revenue from new game — DG

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) says it is looking forward to generating N1 billion revenue monthly through the “National Games Initiative”.

Dr Lanre Gbajabiamila, Director-General of NLRC, made this known on Tuesday in Abuja at an interactive meeting with Dr George Akume, Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, lottery operators, and other stakeholders in the lottery sector.

“National game is the game that we are trying to roll out for Nigerians in contrast to what we have in Ghana or foreign games that are outside the jurisdiction of Nigeria.

“There are foreign games, Ghana games whereby our players, our lottery operators use, they sell the Ghana games, they use the Ghana draws and other foreign games in the country.

“So, what we are doing with the national game is to have something that is similar to that, replicate what they are doing in other foreign jurisdiction,” Gbajabiamila explained.

According to the NLRC boss, the initiative will also enhance revenue that is coming into Nigeria’s lottery market, which in return will elevate the national economy.

He said Ghana and other foreign games have taken root in the country for some decades now, adding that the commission feels Nigeria is ripe enough to benefit from its own game, which is the national pride, and also a legacy project.

“As you know, Ghana games had been played for over 50 years by all other countries within the West Africa and even outside Africa, Nigeria is ripe enough to have its own national game.

“It is going to multiply, we are looking at the billions, especially now that we have body that top on the Central Monitoring System (CMS) which would be seeing transaction being made online and every time or anywhere in Nigeria.

“So, we are looking at monthly billion naira increase in lottery industry, we believe that with the support of government, support of the operators, we are moving forward in the industry,” he said.

Earlier, Dr Akume, who welcomed the lottery operators, said the essence of the meeting was to resolve some issues and major challenges that hindered the growth in the lottery industry which could also affect the nation’s economy negatively.

He highlighted some of the issues to include non-remittance of taxes/proceeds by some players, non-challant attitude of some lottery operators that slowed down the expected development in the industry.

The minister, therefore, advised that the forum should remain the platform to resolve all issues and challenges in the sector.

Vanguard News Nigeria

