Lokoja-Abuja Road: Shame of a Nation — CAN President

By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr Samson Ayokunle has slammed the federal government for its inability to complete the 200km Abuja-Lokoja highway that has been under construction since 15 years ago.

Ayokunle described the road as “A shame of the nation.

Dr Ayokunle disclosed this in Lokoja on Monday at the official inauguration of the government House chapel for Christian worshippers built by the present administration of Yahaya Bello.

He said the lukewarm attitude towards the construction of the Abuja -Lokoja highway remains a sore thumb in the life of various leaderships at the federal level, stressing that until the nation leaders imbibe the spirit of sincerity and fear of God, the country may not receive the desired change.

“Lokoja-Abuja highway is a shame of the country. Do something and remove this shame, 15 years constructing a 200kms road is a shame”, he expressed.

He said Nigeria is a complex nation with different ethnic, religious and socio-cultural background, adding that with its endowed human and materials resources if properly harnessed together, the country would join the comity of great states, and dust off the present hardships that has bedevilled the nation.

He said a society devoid of justice, oppression will take the centre stage, noting that for the country to be great, it’s need justice, fairness and mutual respect for one and another in all segment of the divide in the society.

The CAN president who said the present generation of people in the country are sophisticatedly educated hinted that it’s no longer easy to use an old trick to deceive people and get away with it.

“While practising democracy, let us use our native wisdom. Where you are included, you see government as your own, and where you are excluded, you agitate to right the wrongs. we need justice, fairness and mutual respect in Nigeria”, he said.

Governor Yahaya Bello who was represented by his deputy, Chief Edward Onoja thanked God for giving them the wisdom and strength to construct a chapel for Christian denomination in the state in the seat of government.

He stressed that the adherents of various religion, particularly, Moslem, Christian and traditional worshippers are abounded in every family setting in the state, saying that when people are dissatisfied with the certain policy in the society, it beholds on the leadership to take a bold move and rectify the situation.

“That is what the present administration of Yahaya Bello has done, by constructing government house chapel for Christian denomination”, he said.

He added that people should not allow their grievances to degenerate into violence, but take part in the dialogue to resolve issues to benefits all.

The occasion attracted traditional rulers, political appointees, lawmakers and different Christian denominations.

