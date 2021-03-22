Lobi Stars FC manager, Barnabas Imienger is dead

Kindly Share This Story:

Lobi Stars FC of Benue state, Monday, announced the passing of their team manager and former Super Eagles striker, Barnabas Imienger.

The announcement was made on the website of the Makurdi-based club, saying:

“With heavy hearts but total submission to the will of God, The Board and Management of Lobi Stars Football Club regrets to announce the passing on to the glory of Mr Barnabas Imienger who died in the early hours of 22nd March 2021 in Abuja after a protracted illness.

Board, mgt staff and players of @LobiStarsFC led by the Vice Chairman Mr Emmanuel Tama, join the family of Imenger as they received the body of their late Team Mgr Coach Barnabas Imenger who passed away early hours of today after a protracted Illness at National Hospital Abuja. pic.twitter.com/1xZ5ZD4kUM — Lobi Stars Football (@LobiStarsFC) March 22, 2021

The former International until his death was the Team Manager of Lobi Stars FC Makurdi the club he served as player and coach in the course of his football career.

Barnabas Imienger started his Football profession in Makurdi with HMB FC and moved to BBL Hawks later to be known as Lobi Bank FC and now Lobi Stars, he went on to play for BCC Lions FC Gboko, El-kanemi Warriors FC Maiduguri, he was also a member of the Senior National Football Team, The super Eagles of Nigeria. He also played professional football in Saudi Arabia.

He is survived by two immediate children, several siblings and a mother. Burial arrangement will be communicated as soon as the club and his family collectively come out with a position.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: