Liverpool lose to Fulham in sixth straight Anfield defeat

….Aina, Maja celebrate

Liverpool’s capitulation as champions stooped to an unprecedented low as Fulham boosted their survival hopes with a 1-0 win at Anfield which condemned Jurgen Klopp’s side to a sixth successive home defeat.

The defeat of the champions provoked scenes of celebrations from Fulham’s Nigerian pair, Ola Aina and Josh Aina, who could not hold back the emotions of getting a famous victory over Liverpool at the once fortress Anfield ground.

Klopp made seven changes in the wake of Thursday’s defeat by Chelsea but they failed to inspire the Reds as their horrendous home run continued against the relegation-threatened Cottagers.

Mario Lemina punished slack defending from Mohamed Salah to rifle in his first Fulham goal on the stroke of half-time as Scott Parker’s side were rewarded for their adventurous approach at the home of champions.

Substitute Sadio Mane clipped the crossbar in the second half and a crucial stoppage-time clearance from Joachim Andersen prevented Liverpool from salvaging a point as they failed to win for an eighth consecutive game at Anfield for the first time since 1958.

By contrast, it was a memorable first managerial visit to Anfield for Parker as he guided Fulham to only their second victory away at Liverpool which sees them move level on points with 17th-place Brighton in the battle for survival.

