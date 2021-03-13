Linolion opens up on working with Cute Abiola, Woli Agba, others

Kindly Share This Story:

Instagram comedian and influencer, Wemimo Iyiola Samson mostly known as Linolion has continued to soar since he made his debut online.

Despite being a greenhorn, Linolion has so far garnered quality experience from working with some of his senior colleagues in the industry.

Lino, a Turkey based Nigerian comedian who was in Lagos recently joined forces with well known names in the skit/comedy making industry to shoot series of Instagram comedy skits which were highly reckoned with by fans.

During his stay in Nigeria, Linomrlion worked with the likes of Woli Agba, Dele Omowoli, Cute Abiola, Pauldgoodguy, The Nepa boys, Ayomidate, Mama No Network, paramount comedy and a host of others.

“The good thing about working with these guys is that you get first class real and natural comedy even before shooting”, said Lino.

”I have been following them for some time now. They are doing very well in their individual unique ways. I cherished the opportunity I had to work with them. I have always believed that collaboration provides a spice that engender cross learning and teamwork. So, when the opportunity came knocking, I took it with both hands.

“It’s not easy coming up with comedy skits and making people laugh. Comedy is a serious business so it has to be in born. I’m blessed to have met them all and by the time we got together and I showed what I’m also made of we were able to align easily and production was lite”.

Speaking further, Mr Lion, a former musician and graduate of Mass Communication from the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Ogun State noted that staying abroad doesn’t hinder his creativity in any way.

“You see, life in Turkey might be different from how it is in Nigeria but we are all humans at the end of the day and the business is to make people laugh. Comedy has no language so it can be dished in any form. I don’t necessarily need to make a statement before making you laugh. My skits would keep coming as usual, I just urge my fans to keep supporting my craft because I can’t get anywhere without their love and support”.

Shedding light on his style of comedy, Linolion who also holds an MBA at Istanbul Aydin University Turkey said “I have an affiliative humor and this involves me creating contents about things that everyone might find funny.

“The goal is to use humor to bring people together to find the humor in everyday life.The goal is to create a sense of fellowship, happiness, and well-being”.

Kindly Share This Story: