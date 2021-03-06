Breaking News
Lewandowski hits hat-trick in Bayern vs Dortmund six-goal thriller

Lewandowski, Bayern vs Dortmund
Bayern Munich’s Polish forward Robert Lewandowski (L) and Dortmund’s German midfielder Emre Can (R) vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match between FC Bayern Munich and BVB Borussia Dortmund in Munich, southern Germany, on March 6, 2021. (Photo by ANDREAS GEBERT / POOL / AFP) 

Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick to leave him on 31 Bundesliga goals this season and seal Bayern Munich’s 4-2 home win over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Dortmund raced into a 2-0 lead after just nine minutes as Erling Braut Haaland netted twice behind closed doors at the Allianz Arena to shock the club world champions.

However Lewandowksi then struck twice, the second from the penalty spot, to haul Bayern level before the break.

Leon Goretza put Bayern ahead for the first time with two minutes left before Lewandowski completed his hat-trick on 90 minutes.

The win leaves Bayern two points clear of RB Leipzig at the top of the Bundesliga table.

