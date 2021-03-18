Leicester can trust Iheanacho to deliver ― Sutton

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Blackburn and Norwich City, Chris Sutton believes Kelechi Iheanacho has earned Brendan Rodgers’ trust him as Leicester City plan for life after Jamie Vardy.

Iheanacho took his red-hot form to new levels on Sunday as he blasted a hat-trick in the Foxes’ 5-0 trouncing of Sheffield United. Having been back-up to Vardy for so long, Iheanacho is finally emerging from the City legend’s shadow and is proving he can be a key player under Rodgers.

“And I’m not just talking about his goals, but his link-up, his understanding with Vardy and Perez. And this is probably what he needed, a run of games to really kick him into life,” Sutton told BBC Five Live Football Daily.

“And that certainly bodes well for Brendan Rodgers and for Leicester City because he may be the one now.

“Vardy is going to go – eventually he’s going to be too old, and he is irreplaceable.

“But he [Iheanacho] has done himself the world of good with his performances of late, and maybe there’s something now in Brendan Rodgers’ mind where he thinks ‘I absolutely can trust him.'”

Vanguard News Nigeria

