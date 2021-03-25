Leading Ladies Africa pushes for gender parity, gets Appzone support

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

Women-focused Non-Profit Organisation Leading Ladies Africa has said that the panacea for Africa’s economic growth is to give women a fair share in the leadership of the economies.

The group which condemned what it described as gender imbalance in the scheme of things in Africa said African leaders must let women take adequate share in leadership of the continent.

The group in a statement said it must continue on its goal of strengthening the continued push for gender equality, parity and inclusion for African women.

Amplifying the group’s internal diversity and inclusion drive, it initiated a Leadership By Design Summit, which seeks to address and proffer solutions to the most pressing challenges women face in business, workplace, and leadership fields. The event is billed to hold March 27, at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Oniru, Lagos.

Meanwhile, a leading FinTech Software Company, Appzone Group has thrown its weight behind the summit, saying it understands the importance of fostering a society where women and men are treated as equals.

Group Chief Marketing Officer Appzone, Efosa Aiyevbomwan said: “As a Pan-African brand with a global outlook, we’re excited to partner with Leading Ladies Africa because we understand the importance of cultivating a workforce and society that is truly diverse and inclusive, fostering a continued sense of equity for women and other minority groups.

