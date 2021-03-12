Leader of Africa’s first Economic War, Lambert, announces program for resurrection of Black Wall Street Tour

Kindly Share This Story:

Charles N Lambert, the leader of the Black Wall Street (BWS) and champion for Africa’s first economic war has revealed that the land for the rebuilding of the Black Wall Street will be in Kironbe, Rakai district.

Lambert has also issued the calendar (see list below) ahead for the BWS Resurrection tour across Uganda.

Sitting on 18 Square Miles, the land is almost an Island but is still touching land. It is 4 kilometers from the main road and 10 kilometers to Tanzania from the main road. It faces Lake Victoria from its west and southern part.

The recently announced resurrection event of the BWS will be held in this location.

About the BWSLambert says that the Black Wall Street is an Economic Revolution in pursuit of Africa's economic independence as it provides the very first ideological transfer from African Americans to Africans. The BWS will be unveiled in Uganda (African Soil) in May 2021, exactly 100 years after the violent destruction by an uninformed racist mob. According to Lambert, this group of Africans who referred to themselves as the Black Wall Street became so prosperous and financially buoyant more than the whites who became upset with the success of the Africans. The Economic War is focused on fighting for Africa's Economic Independence, Economic Emancipation and as its first kind, Lambert refers to it as Africa's first economic revolution. He explains revolution as an attempt to try and change the status quo. Lambert further states that if Africa can change its political status quo, gain political independence, we can also gain Economic independence, save the continent from being economically extremely poor and stop being dependent on foreign nations. An Economic War, is a commerce-driven, orchestrated attempt, to balance altered trade deficit for a region. According to Lambert, this is done by simply ensuring that money leaving the continent is controlled, to avoid the haemorrhage of funds and capital flight. Some African leaders have in the past attempted to save Africa from the haemorrhage of funds but failed due to the influence of the economic invaders that dominated the African trade structure. The recipe was extracted from the backdrop of the Economic Success of a group of people called "The Black Wall Street" who were racially and physically destroyed in the 1921 Tulsa race massacre in America. Lambert, therefore, is resurrecting the Black Wall Street in Uganda and Africa at large to help Africans prosper economically. Calendar for the Black Wall Street Resurrection Tour 1. March 23rd – Masaka. 2. March 24th – Rakai. 3. March 25th – Mbarara. 4. March 26th – Kanungu. 5. March 27th- Kyenjojo. 6. March 28th – Hoima. 7. March 30th – Bulisa. 8. March 31st – Kayunga. 9. April 1st– Buikwe. 10. April 2nd – Jinja (Buyende). 11. April 3rd – Iganga. 12. April 4th – Mbale. 13. April 6th – Soroti. 14. April 7th – Katakwi 15. April 8th – Kaabong. 16. April 9th – Napak. 17. April 10th – Gulu. 18. April 11th – Arua. 19. April 13th – Kyankwanzi. 20. April 14th – Mityana 21. April 22nd – Kampala

