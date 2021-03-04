LASU governing council approves promotion of 11 professors, 296 others

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

The Governing Council of the Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, Lagos has approved the promotion of 11 new professors and 296 others.

Among the newly-promoted staff are 12 associate professors and 18 other academic staff, while 266 non-academic staff in different categories were also promoted.

According to the Coordinator, Centre for Information Press and Public Relations, CIPPR, Mr Ademola Adekoya, among the non-teaching staff promoted were two deputy registrars and two deputy bursars.

The breakdown of the promotion exercise shows 11 associate professors being elevated to the position of professors.

Also,12 senior lecturers were moved to the level of associate professors, while 14 were moved from lecturer 2 to senior lecturers.

One person was moved from lecturer 1 to lecturer 2 and one person promoted from assistant lecturer to lecturer 1, while a senior librarian was moved to the position of principal librarian.

The 266 non-teaching staff were moved from one level to the other. The affected staff promoted from different cadres of CONUNASS 1 – 15.

Vanguard News Nigeria

