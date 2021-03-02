Lalong decries Nigeria’s high rate of policy summersault

Kindly Share This Story:

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

KURU — Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, yesterday said Nigeria had penchant for waste and abysmally implementation of policies.

The governor spoke yesterday at the inauguration of Senior Executives Course, SEC, 43 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, Kuru, Plateau state.

Lalong lamented that while numerous brilliant policies had been formulated in different sectors and by different administrations; only a few of them had been implemented, urging participants to devote their time to carry out research into how the nation can break away from the situation of policy summersault, waste of resources and under-development brought about by the lack of faithfulness in policy implementation by successive governments

According to him “We must look at the larger picture in implementing policies that impact the lives of our people today and in the future. Examples are all over the world for us to learn from. It is an incontestable fact that over the years in Nigeria, numerous brilliant policies have been formulated in different sectors and by different administrations.

“However, the paradox is that only a fraction of these numerous policies are implemented with many of them jettisoned, abysmally carried out or left to gather dust on shelves. This has led to a lot of distortions in the process of nation-building where many policies have to be re-casted all over again, implemented half-way or entirely abandoned. In the process, the nation incurs enormous losses in terms of wasted resources, manpower and valuable time.”

The governor blamed corruption, lack of continuity in government policies, inadequate human and material resources, poor leadership programmes, sectionalism and ethnic biases and lack of political will for the poor implementation of policies in Nigeria

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: