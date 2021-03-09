Lagos has received COVID-19 vaccines— Sanwo-Olu

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Government said it had received doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the Federal Government.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State disclosed this on Tuesday in Ikeja, while speaking at the 2021 International Women’s Day celebration organised by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, WAPA.

Sanwo-Olu said that the state government received the vaccines at 4a.m. on Tuesday (today) and they were kept in a safe place.

He assured residents that the state government would soon commence the vaccination in line with the scheduled guidelines laid down by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA.

The governor implored residents to continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols like wearing of face mask, washing of hands and observing social distance.

The Federal Government, on March 2, took delivery of four million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

