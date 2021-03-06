Breaking News
Lagos Govt, CIG motors sign deal to establish vehicle assembly plant in Ogba

South-South womenLagos State governor,  Babjide Sanwo-olu on Thursday, announced  the official  joint venture between the state government and CIG Motors Company Limited to establish a world-class Motor Vehicle Assembly Plant in Ogba.

The event also witnessed the official commissioning of the first 1,000 cars for the new transport scheme , “LagosRide.”

The first order of the day was the  legal agreement for the establishment of the automobile plant, put forward by the CEO of Ibile Holdings Limited, Mr Abiodun Amokomowo, who  represented the Lagos State Government, and the Vice Chairman of CIG Motors, Dr. Linus Idahosa representing CIG Motors Co. Limited.

Thereafter, Governor Sanwo-Olu and Chairman of CIG Motors, Chief Diana Chen led the guests to the unveiling of the   automobiles comprising the GAC GS3 (Mini-SUV) that will kick off the initial phase of the new LagosRide project.

Diana closed out the event by emphasizing the mission of GAC Motors, and the promise of a mobile Lagos through the new venture.

