The Lagos State Government has said that the state is expected to take delivery of AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine doses from the Federal Government today, Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, stared this when contacted by our correspondent on when COVID-19 doses will arrive Lagos.

According to Omotoso, who however did not mention the quantity being expected, said the state government has been contacted on the dispatch of the doses to Lagos.

“Any moment from today, Tuesday, we are expecting to take delivery of AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine doses.”

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Monday, had taken delivery of doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine donated to the state by the federal government.

Recall that an index case for COVID-19 in Nigeria came through Ogun State, after an Italian national arrived on February 27, 2020 via Lagos Airport.

He was subsequently, treated in Lagos hospital after he tested positive for the virus.

