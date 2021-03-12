Lagos, EbonyLife partner for ‘Flavours Of Lagos’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

EbonyLife Place and the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture have teamed up to bring food lovers a unique display of local foods at ‘Flavours of Lagos’, the first of twelve specially curated monthly events.

The event aimed at showcasing the best of Lagos culinary skills and mixology had participating chefs and mixologists using locally sourced ingredients to create new, deeply flavoured and aromatic recipes.

The Hon. Commissioner, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, while commenting on the purpose of the event said “The government’s vision is to make Lagos the preferred destination for tourism and leisure in Africa. The exposure of these exciting culinary creations and indigenous foods is aimed at pinning Lagos on the culinary map, and is part of a broader strategy to use the arts, entertainment, cuisine and culture to build our tourism economy.”

Also read:

The free event which held recently at Ebonylife Place, Victoria Island, had residents and visitors to Lagos stop by to experience cooking demonstrations, food tastings, and a diverse culinary community – from top chefs to creative foodies, all in one space. The lineup at ‘Flavours of Lagos’ include chefs, restaurateurs, mixologists, food manufacturers and distributors, critics, bloggers among others.

On her part, EbonyLife Place CEO Mo Abudu enthused “We are excited to partner with Lagos state with this wide-ranging series of events. Over the next few months, we will be exploring film, fashion, music, social media, health, beauty, traditional cultures and hospitality, in an attempt to reveal what makes Lagos such a compelling destination.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: