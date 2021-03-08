Lagos Continental hotel launches female executive floor

Kindly Share This Story:

Lagos- as part of the commemoration of the international women’s day celebration, Lagos Continental Hotel, (LCH) has said that it would take special care of its female guest.

The director of sales and marketing of Lagos Continental Hotel, Mr Ekene Nnabuihe, said that the hotel’s study has shown that women have different needs than men and they have decided to do something about it.

He said this yesterday, in Lagos, during the launching of female executive floor, adding that in their desire to constantly provide premium services to their teeming guest, the hotel embarked on a study on how to improve the experiences of female guest, who over the years has shown loyalty and has also given their preferences in feedback.

Nnabuihe said, “ Today being the international women’s day, Lagos Continental Hotel will be launching the much anticipated female executive floor located at 18th floor of the hotel to cater for our female premium guest who may desire extra personalized feminine services and amenities.”

“The floor will feature all-female amenities and all-female staff attendants with a dedicated check-in process. All the rooms on that floor have been softened to suit the convenience of our female guests.

“The guest will have access to our club lounge, this lounge is located on the 21st floor with captivating views of the Atlantic, offering a wide selection of complimentary amenities throughout the day. The club lounge has a separate board room, and our female executive guest will have the convenience to hold short meetings while taking advantage of the lounge’s privacy.

“Whether you are a leader in the corporate world, a business or leisure traveller, female celebrity or professional, we look forward to welcoming you whilst offering our warm and sincere hospitality”, he said.

