Lagos Assembly approves purchase of 355 vehicles for permanent secretaries, others

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Lagos State House of Assembly has approved the request to purchase 355 vehicles for Permanent Secretaries, Senior Civil Servants and Heads of Parastatals in different Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The request which was made by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu was among 916 requests paled up for various officials of the government.

The approval which was done through a voice vote supervised by the Speaker of the House, Mr Mudashiru Obasa had other members of the House in attendance.

It will be recalled that the House had on Monday, March 22 announced during plenary that it received a letter from the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget seeking approval to expend from the special expenditure to procure vehicles for official use by officials of the MDAs to aid effective and efficient service.

Obasa subsequently committed the request to the House Committee on Economic Planning and Budget headed by Mr Gbolahan Yishawu (Eti Osa 2), and the committee was told to report to the House on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

In presenting the report during plenary, Yishawu revealed that the Committee invited the state’s Head of Service (HOS), Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola and the Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Mrs Abiola Liadi amongst others to defend the request.

According to him, the three requests to expend from the special expenditure votes included the sum of N464, 375,000 Million, N1, 395, 300 billion and N2,567,535,000 Billion totalling N4,427,210 Billion.

The money is to be financed from the Special Expenditure Votes of the 2021 Appropriation Law.

Yishawu added that the Committee urged the officials of the state government to include the purchase of vehicles for government officials in subsequent budgets rather than requesting for purchase of vehicles from special expenditure votes.

He revealed that the state government actually needed about 1,006 for its officials as discovered by the Committee, but that the Governor approved only 355 due to a shortage of fund.

A Bill for A Law to Consolidate All Laws Relating to The Transport Sector 2021 was also passed into law by the House.

House later adjourned sitting to Monday, April 12, 2021.

