Kwara Police rescues 3 from kidnappers in Ilorin

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Officers of the Kwara state police command have rescued the three abducted kidnappers from their captors.

The spokesman of the police command, Kayode Okasanmi who said this in a press statement issued in Ilorin on Friday said they were rescued on Wednesday.

Recall that the three farm Managers Vet. Dr Julius Owoeye, Alh Akeem Ajadi and Mr Bola Adedoye all workers of Bafford/Morola’s farms at Elega Via Pampo Village Ilorin were abducted by six men in military uniforms on Monday in the farm at gunpoint.

After the abduction, the kidnappers demanded N45M, at N15M per person from the farm owner before the trio can be freed.

But the police command in a swift reaction assured that the victims would be rescued and the kidnappers arrested for prosecution.

Okasanmi in the statement on Friday however said that the kidnappers abandoned their captors and fled as a result of pressure mounted on them by the police.

He said the victims though traumatized are in stable condition.

Okasanmi said,”Kwara State Police Command wishes to inform the general public, especially the good people of Kwara State that the three abducted persons Vet. Dr Julius Owoeye, Akeem Ajadi and Bola Adedoye, all workers of Bafford/Morola’s farms at Elega Via Pampo Village Ilorin, have been successfully rescued yesterday at 2330hrs by operatives attached to the command, led by the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Lawal Bagega psc.

“The Command was flabbergasted when the news of the abduction of the victims broke, despite the tight security arrangements emplaced throughout the state.

“The news of the kidnap prompted the Commissioner of Police to give a matching order to the Command’s anti-kidnapping operatives which he personally supervised that eventually forced the kidnappers to abandon the victims when they could not withstand the intense pressure placed on them, hence they fled for their lives.

” Effort is still ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects. The victims are evidently traumatized but are in a stable frame of mind as they have been attended to by the Command’s Police doctors.”

“This is to send a signal to all criminals irrespective of nomenclature that Kwara State is never a safe haven for criminal elements, as such should relocate to other states.

“The CP wishes to appreciate all stakeholders that collaborated with the command in making this rescue mission a success.”the statement ends.

