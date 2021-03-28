Breaking News
Kwara leads national table in COVID-19 vaccine preparedness, implementation

Kwara continued its leading roles in Nigeria's COVID-19 response at the weekend with the state emerging number one in preparation for vaccination and implementation countrywide.

The report emerged after the first 10-day vaccination campaign which ended on Friday.

Daily Call-in Data Situation Report by the National Primary Healthcare Development showed Kwara leads with 61% followed by Bauchi and Benue which had 52% vaccination proportion apiece.

“Summary of Daily Call-in Data by States as at Saturday March 27, 2021 shows that Kwara proportion vaccinated stood at 61% and followed by Bauchi and Benue States in which each state recorded 52% proportion vaccinated,” according to a statement by the Kwara State Primary Healthcare Development Agency.

“On status of readiness by states as at two weeks to implementation (COVID-19 vaccine introduction), Kwara also led the country with 77%, followed by Kaduna and Imo States which each secured 60%.”

The state had scored 98% in national preparedness ahead of the implementation of Covid-19 vaccination — followed by Nasarawa, Bauchi and Lagos States with 97%, 96% and 92% respectively.

The statement quoted the Executive Secretary of the KWPHDA Dr Nusirat Elelu as saying the state remains resolute to continue to show commitment in the fight against COVID-19.

