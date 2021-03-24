Kwara Hijab Controversy: I took the decision in good faith ― AbdulRazaq

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state has said that the decision to allow every Muslim schoolgirl who so wishes to wear hijab in public schools was taken in good faith, even as he warned parents to talk to their wards to stay away from trouble, warning that,” any attempt to take advantage of the situation to foment trouble will be met with maximum punishment prescribed by the law.”

The governor reassured all the stakeholders that he would take care of the interests of all Kwarans according to the oath he was sworn in to as the governor said this on Tuesday evening in a state broadcast.

He commended the maturity and professionalism of the security agencies in the state in handling the situation which prevented loss of any life and also said he would constitute an interfaith committee to further build confidence among the religious leaders.

Recall that following week of heated controversy and opposition to the wearing of hijab to the Christian schools, particularly by the Christians, the ten affected schools were reopened on Tuesday under tight security provided by the government in the affected ten schools.

The affected schools closed by the government over the Hijab controversy are C&S College Sabo Oke, ST. Anthony College, Offa Road, ECWA School, Oja Iya, Surulere Baptist Secondary School and Bishop Smith Secondary School, Agba Dam.

Others include CAC Secondary School Asa Dam, St. Barnabas Secondary School Sabo Oke, St. John School Maraba, and St. Williams Secondary School Taiwo Isale, St. James Secondary School Maraba, all in Ilorin, the state capital.

The governor said in the state broadcast, “On 26th February, the administration announced an official policy allowing any willing Muslim schoolgirl to wear the hijab in public schools.

“That announcement followed several days of consultations, meetings, brainstorming, and dispassionate weighing of policy options. We took that decision in good faith and in the overall interest of all.

“I swore to an oath to protect every Kwaran. This oath includes looking at the bigger picture and doing everything to prevent a crisis before it occurs.

Vanguard News Nigeria

