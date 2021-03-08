Kwara Hijab controversy: Government deploys security to schools in Ilorin

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi

In order to forestall possible breakdown of law and order, security agencies were Monday deployed to the 10 public/grant-aided missions schools caught in hijab controversy in Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

The affected schools include C&S College Sabo Oke, ST Anthony College, Offa Road, ECWA School, Oja Iya, Surulere Baptist Secondary School, Bishop Smith Secondary School, Agba Dam, CAC Secondary School Asa Dam road, St. Barnabas Secondary School Sabo Oke, St. John School Maraba, St. Williams Secondary School Taiwo Isale, and St. James Secondary School Maraba.

The state government had in the wee hours of Monday ordered the indefinite closure of the schools which were billed to resume following the government’s pronouncement that students be allowed to practice their religion, by wearing hijab in Christian schools.

ALSO READ:

A visit by Vanguard to Bishop Smith’s school, St Anthony school, C&S school, among others showed armed guarded soldiers with pilot vehicles stationed, at the main entrance of the affected schools.

Apart from this, plain-cloth security men were also seen around the schools so as to forestall any unforeseen situation in the area.

Vanguard reliably gathered that some Christian leaders who mobilised students to the affected schools were dispersed by the security operatives, likewise some students who appeared in hijab.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: