Kokodiagbene, Okerenkoko, other communities protest over oil spill

By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

Kokodiagbene, Okerenkoko and several other communities in Gbaramatu kingdom, Warri south west local government area, Delta state have continued their protest against oil spill allegedly from the facilities of a multinational oil giant in the area.

They protested yesterday resumed with placards around the facilities of the oil giant denouncing the oil giant for the spill, adding that it should among other things provide the communities with portable drinking water, relief materials and adequately compensate the people for their loss.

Chairman, Benikrukru community, Mr Solomon Eris told newsmen at the Atiteye flow station that protesters from his community would continue to occupy the facility until they got a good response from the oil giant.

Other community leaders who spoke during the protest said the oil spill affected the economic life of the area.

Vanguard News Nigeria

