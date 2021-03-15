Kindness Unhindered partners Girls with Period Initiative to promote menstrual hygiene

Kindly Share This Story:

Kindness Unhindered in conjunction with Girls With Period (GWP) Initiative, recently hosted an event at Federal Science and Technical College, Yaba which focused on educating female students on menstrual hygiene, menstrual health, self-esteem and the misconceptions of period.

In attendance at the event were female students of the school, founder of Kindness Unhindered, Dr Ralu Onubogu; Actress and member of Board of Trustees for Girls With Period (GWP) Initiative, Mercy Johnson-Okojie; founder of Wild Flower PR & Company and Chairman of Board for Girls With Period (GWP) Initiative, Oma Areh, amongst others.

Kindness Unhindered, a non-profit organisation supports positive and life-changing projects that contribute to the growth and development of Africans. It focuses on bringing change to the lives of young Africans through quality empowerment and support. The organisation partnered with Girls With Period (GWP) Initiative to promote menstrual hygiene, self-esteem and also eradicate period poverty.

While Girls With Period (GWP) Initiative aims to completely eradicate period poverty across Africa by providing and distributing menstrual sanitary kits to women and girls as well as educate them on menstrual hygiene, self-esteem, amongst others. It has been able to impact over 10, 000 women and girls across Africa since its establishment.

Founder of Kindness Unhindered, Onubogu, expressed excitement on being part of the momentous event saying, ‘I am happy to be part of this life-changing project that aims to eliminate period poverty and promote menstrual hygiene, self-esteem, amongst others.”

She explained that Kindness Unhindered as an organisation that focuses on supporting sustainable projects as well as organisations like Girls With Period Initiative, the event was one of the many ways they hope to reach and impact people across Africa for a better tomorrow.

Speaking at the event, Actress and member of Board of Trustees for Girls With Period (GWP) Initiative, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, shared her view on period stigmatisation and also demystified the myths and misconceptions of period.

‘Period is nothing to be ashamed about and it’s very important for boys to be included in period conversations to know more about this natural phenomenal. As women, we need to understand that we should never be ashamed about the things that make us a woman. That is why this event is important to show every girl child out there that period is nothing to be ashamed about and they are no longer on this journey alone. We are here with them,” the actress said

At the event, students and guests were educated about menstrual hygiene, self-esteem and the misconceptions of period while the Founder, Wild Flower PR & Company and Chairman of Board for Girls With Period (GWP) Initiative, Oma Areh enlightened the students on questions ranging from menstrual hygiene, period misconceptions, self-esteem, amongst others. She also encouraged them to be confident about their period and practice a proper menstrual care.

“We need to be hygienic during our periods and practice a proper menstrual care. We also need to be confident and comfortable about our period. Period is normal and it’s nothing to be ashamed of. Every woman and girl deserves a healthy and hygienic period. Through this event and many others, we plan to reach and impact more girls and women across Africa” she noted.

Patricia Vin-Okopi, Founder and Project Manager of Girls With Period (GWP) Initiative expressed her delight for the successful event and the impact it made to eliminating period poverty stating ‘This event means a lot to me and I’m really thankful for the support from Kindness Unhindered. We need to let girls and women know that they are no longer alone in their period journey. We will continue to provide menstrual sanitary kits to women and girls across Africa and educate them on menstrual hygiene, self-esteem as well as fight for free access to sanitary pads across Africa’.

At the end, menstrual sanitary kits were distributed to students and guests to promote menstrual hygiene and health. Covid-19 safety protocols were also observed during the event.

