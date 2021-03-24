Killer of Kogi PDP women leader bags 12 years jail term

Kindly Share This Story:

…As Prosecuting counsel vow to challenge sentence

By Boluwaji Obahopo

A High Court 1, sitting in Idah, presided by Justice Fola Ajayi has sentenced one Ocholi Edicha to 12 years imprisonment for killing Mrs. Salome Abuh, the PDP Women leader during the 2019 Kogi State Governorship election.

Edicha was convicted on all the four counts leveled against him by the prosecuting counsel.

Inspite of the judgment, the prosecuting counsel from the Ministry of Justice and Solicitor General’s office, Barr. Otigbe Joseph has vowed to challenge the ruling, describing it as a surprise and not enough punishment for the offenses committed which bothered on killing.

The defendant was arraigned on the offences of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, mischief by fire and culpable homicide.

The prosecutor during trial had called five witnesses. The court agreed with oral testimony and eye witness account alongside statement made to the Nigeria police and held it to be sufficient to secure the conviction of the defendant.

The defendant had denied making a statement to the Nigeria police but was quick to challenge and accept some aspect of his statement. His confessional statement was admitted by the court.

Delivering his judgment, Justice Ajayi convicted the suspect for culpable homicide not punishable with death, and sentenced the him to 12 years and 6 Months imprisonment for the offences.

Mrs. Salome Acheju Abuh, a PDP women leader was on 18th November, 2019 shot and set ablaze at her resident in Ochadamu in Ofu Local Government Area, Kogi state, after voting at her country home.

