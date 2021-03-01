Kindly Share This Story:

Disturbed by the increasing wave of attacks on schools and the consequent abductions of students, the Federal Government has charged the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC to immediately develop a robust scheme for school protection across the country in order to ensure the safety of children.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola gave the charge on Monday in Abuja when he decorated Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi as the new Commandant- General of the NSCDC.

A statement from the Director of Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Mohammed Manga quotes the minister as saying that “children are a specially protected social category. They are innocent and at the same time vulnerable. They are as vulnerable to external circumstances as to their own wiles”.

Aregbesola who expressed sadness over the incessant spate of violations and kidnappings in schools urged the NSCDC to continue to work in synergy with other security agencies with a view to immediately restoring peace and security in the country, particularly within the school environment.

Meanwhile, the newly-decorated Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi mni has formally assumed office with a promise to establish a Women Corps to help stem the tide of insecurity across the country.

Audi who spoke at the National Headquarters of the Corps shortly after taking over from the Acting Commandant General, Hillary Kelechi Madu also hinted of plans to fortify the agro-rangers said of the Corps.

He said; “The Agro-Rangers Unit which is the latest addition to the mandate of the Corps will also be repackaged and re-branded, we shall fortify the rangers with adequate training and re-training programmes to key into the agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure food security and banish hunger in the country by protecting and securing farmers and their investments from incessant attacks by bandits, cattle rustlers, terrorists, and other criminal elements

“Without accountability, transparency, and good leadership, it would be difficult for any organization to achieve its full potentials as a thriving force with values and work ethos. As the new Commandant General of the Corps, I shall maintain a high ethical standard to bring about transformational leadership, which will rid the Corps of impunity, ensure discipline and regimentation, transparent and judicious use of funds, accountability, and probity in the management of men and resources in line with global best practices.

“In my era, I will bring up a formidable Women Corps that will compete favourably with their male counterparts in training, tactics, and efficiency in service delivery.

“Having acquainted you with some of my programmes, may I now humbly appeal to all officers and men across our strategic national spread to key into these various action plans: your cooperation is needed to move the Corps forward. I charge you all to make sure that as security personnel, you do not compromise our values and integrity but ensure you work assiduously as patriotic citizens and ambassadors of excellence wherever you are deployed to serve.

“My leadership shall uphold the tenets of meritocracy over and above any ethnic, religious, cultural, or emotional affiliations. Hence, we shall review our methods and system of conducting promotion exercises for personnel and ensure we correct all anomalies and imbalances in order to continue to motivate and strengthen the morale of our productive workforce.

“Preparatory to turning the Corps into a world-class organization, I shall surround myself with a team of experts in their chosen endeavours, professionals in various fields, and a think-tank that will spearhead the digitalization process of the Corps”, he stated.

Outgoing Acting Commandant General of the NSCDC, Hillary Kelechi Madu urges the personnel to support the new CG, saying he comes to the job armed with age and experience.

