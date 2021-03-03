Ken Nnamani not humiliated in Abia – APC Chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

By Steve Oko Aba

Chairman of the All Progressive Congress APC, Abia State, Hon Donatus Nwankpa, has refuted media reports (not VANGUARD) that former Senate President and chieftain of the party in the South East zone, Senator Ken Nnamani was humiliated in Abia.

Nwankpa said “some cowardly and undercurrent politicians who want to get even with perceived rivals” were behind the said report which he dismissed as “idiotic”.

There have been online reports that Nnamani was during a courtesy visit to a chieftain of the party in the state, Prince Benjamin Apugo, walked out of his host’s house.

Apugo, according to the report, was said to have lambasted Nnamani over alleged poor representation of the party in the South East, calling him a traitor.

But for the intervention of Nwankpa, and the Abia Chairman of the APC revalidation Committee, Ambassador Bala Mohammed Maigairi who were on his entourage, Nnamani would not have gained entry into Apugo’s palacial edifice located at Bende Road Umuahia, according to the report.

He reportedly said that Nnamani who is the South East representative in the Caretaker Committee of the party had “shamelessly reduced himself to a mere errand boy to Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, and Sir Emeka Offor, instead of comporting himself according to his status.”

Apugo was said to have further accused Nnamani of jeopardizing the fortunes of APC in the South East ahead of 2023 because of pecuniary interest.

The report further read: “On sighting Nnamani, Apugo shouted ‘a traitor and chameleon who has sold his honor and respect in exchange for peanuts.”

Apugo, according to the report, was said to have also accused Nnamani of breaching protocols for sneaking into Abia without informing the necessary stakeholders.

“You are so shameless that you no longer know protocols. How can you come into Abia to monitor the registration/ membership revalidation without informing any stakeholder of the party in the state.

“What exactly have you come to do ? At 77 years, aren’t you tired of eye service ? I have even expected you to return to your village and encourage the younger ones to serve but instead you have turned to a houseboy to Governor Hope and Emeka Offor.

“Do you think the North doesn’t know all your games, they have no single respect for you because you are very selfish and shameless?” Apugo thundered.

Apugo was also said to have accused Nnamani of hijacking a slot reserved for Abia people in the Police Service Commission for his younger brother.

But in a swift reaction, Nwankpa dismissed the said media reports as imaginary and malicious, urging members of the public to discountenance it.

He said he was on the entourage of Nnamani during the visit and that the former Senate President was not at anytime insulted by his host who he added was even waiting at the entrance of his house to receive them on arrival.

“Nnamani was the former number three citizen of this country and nobody could have insulted him”, Nwankpa said.

“The visit was one of the cordial ever witnessed within the political fold. “So, where the story came from that Prince B B Apugo castigated the Senate President is a figment of some persons’ imagination.

“I can only say that the sponsors of the report are being theoretical and that they are fictitious and being entertaining and basically on a paid mission.

“If you read the story, you will see that what they were narrating was a history of their emotional feelings.

“There was nothing academic, technical or political in that write up and we are unmasking the men behind that mask and very soon, we will expose those who were giving those people that kind of junk write up.”

Nwankpa further said:”Prince B B Apugo will be most embarrassed and I don’t want to drag our father who is cultured, the Prince and the custodian of the Ibeku culture. He cannot go outside to start fighting a man. He is 70 years. So, such a thing never arose.”

The former lawmaker appealed to newsmen “not to allow politicians who want to play gutter and pedestrian politicking to use them as their instrument.”

