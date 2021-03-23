Breaking News
Translate

Katsina market fire: A monumental tragedy – Masari

On 1:28 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Katsina market fire: A monumental tragedy – Masari

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has described the Katsina central market fire disaster as a monumental tragedy unprecedented in the history of the state.

“The fire that gutted the central market was unprecedented,
I visited the scene, the destruction caused by the fire is too much, I really sympathized with the victims,” Masari told newsmen on Monday after the fire was put out.

“This is one of the greatest loss I have ever seen in my life, we cannot assess or quantify the quantum of damages done yet, until normalcy has returned,” he added.

READ ALSO: We’ll do everything to protect our people, Abia Dep Gov assures Abiriba Community

Masari assured that the government would carry out a thorough investigation to determine the cause, identify the victims and assist them.

He sympathized with the traders and pray to Almighty Allah to compensate them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that hundreds of shops were completely destroyed by the fire which started at about 8a.m on Monday and took firefighters several hours to contain.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!