Kano Pillars FC congratulates Pinnick on FIFA Council election

Kindly Share This Story:

Alhaji Surajo Shuaibu, the chairman of Kano Pillars Football Club, has congratulated the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr Amaju Pinnick, on his election into the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Executive Council.

Pinnick defeated Malawian FA President, Walter Nyamilandu, by 43 votes to eight during the CAF General Assembly held in Rabat, Morocco, on Friday.

The chairman’s congratulatory message was conveyed in a statement by the Media Officer of the club, Rilwan Malikawa, on Saturday in Kano.

“On behalf of my management, players, technical crew, fans and the entire Kano Pillars football club family, I congratulate you on your election as a member of the FIFA Executive Council.

“Considering your vast experience, your election into the world football governing body is a great achievement to the football family, President Muhammadu Buhari and the country as a whole,” he stated.

Shuaibu commended the executive committee members of the Nigeria Football Federation for working hard and ensuring that this historic achievement was recorded during their time.

He urged Nigerians, particularly the football family, to continue supporting and praying for Mr Pinnick to succeed.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: