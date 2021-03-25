Kaduna leads in women inclusion in governance – UN Women

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Deputy Country Representative, UN Women Nigeria, Mr. Lansana Wonneh has said that Kaduna state is the leading state in Nigeria in terms if women participation in governance.

He spoke on Thursday when the UN Women Nigeria and the UK Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office in partnership with the Kaduna State Government launched the Coalition and Presentation of the Collaborative Framework and Action Plan on Increased Women’s Leadership in Covid-19 Response and Recovery Efforts in Kaduna State.

Mr. Wonneh who said there is no way a society could operate to its fullest if women are not carried along, explained that Kaduna state is doing well in that direction and that was why they were in the state to do more.

While noting that women were the most affected during the COVID-19 pandemic, he appreciated Kaduna state efforts in handling the issue of COVID-19 which he attributed to the effective leadership of a woman.

“The UN Women is satisfied, Kaduna state has set that example and is doing well. I’m impressed with Kaduna state and Ogun state where the COVID-19 Task Force is led by women.”

“The more women we have in leadership, the more prosperous a society can be. There are young women with great ideas that can move the society. Let is not forget these young women,” he said.

While charging men to take responsibility to end gender based violence, Mr. Wonneh decried the barriers affecting women in small scale enterprises and assured that they are poised to promote equality between men and women in terms of opportunity in jobs and empowerment.

Deputy Governor of Kaduna state, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, who officially launched the Women’s Coalition for

Covid-19 response and presented the framework that will guide the activities of the group, said the birth of the organization will, doubtlessly, advance the ongoing campaign to give women the place they deserve in leadership and decision-making positions.

Represented by Barr. Rabi Adamu Musa-Manchi, S.A Legal matters, the Deputy Governor said the birth of the Women’s Coalition for the new wave of Covid-19 response will provide another layer of support to Government in stemming the tide of Covid-19 and its attendant effects on public health and in pursuing recovery.

“I am particularly happy to see that constitution of this coalition draws membership from the public and private sector. We believe this group will play a supportive role in helping government carry out its responses.”

“You can count on our support. Kaduna State Government believes in partnership and collaborations. So, our doors are always opened to work with organisations like yours for the development and promotion of the welfare of our people. This perfectly aligns with our development agenda of putting people first, making lives better and leaving no one behind.”

“Let me at this juncture commend the leadership and members of the women’s coalition for the new wave of Covid-19 response for the initiative. I also want to thank the UN women for facilitating the birth of this initiative, which I believe will make a positive impact and achieve its objectives,” she said.

Goodwill messages were presented during the occasion by the State Commissioner of women affairs, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, Hon. Comfort Amwe of the state House of Assembly and representatives of CAN and JNI.

