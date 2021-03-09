Just in: We’re expecting COVID-19 vaccine today— Lagos Commissioner

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has said that the state is expected to take delivery of the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine doses from the Federal Government.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, said this in response to enquiries by Vanguard.

However, Omotoso did not mention the quantity being expected but said the state government had been contacted on the dispatch of the doses to Lagos.

According to him, “Any moment from today, Tuesday, we are expecting to take delivery of AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine doses.”

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Monday, had taken delivery of doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine donated to the state by the Federal Government. Read it HERE.

Recall that the index case for COVID-19 in Nigeria came through Ogun State, after an Italian national arrived on February 27, 2020 via Lagos Airport.

He was subsequently, treated in Lagos hospital after he tested positive for the virus. Details coming.

…from a tweet

Meanwhile, on Monday, a Twitter handle bearing the name and office of the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, had stated: “Arrival of #COVID19 vaccines. We’re making progress.

“The world will see the end of the pandemic. Good morning Lagos,” he tweeted.

However, when Vanguard reached out to him, he said he would get back with an update. Below is the tweet:

Arrival of #COVID19 vaccines. We’re making progress. The world will see the end of the pandemic.

Good morning Lagos. pic.twitter.com/6hfNtVH07B — Gboyega Akosile (@gboyegaakosile) March 9, 2021

Details coming.

